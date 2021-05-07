Coping tips during Mental Health Month

Chillicothe News

This past year, the global pandemic forced many to cope with situations never before imagined, and many individuals struggled with mental health as a result. The good news is that there are tools and resources available to support the well-being of individuals and communities.

The month of May is recognized as Mental Health Month. This recognition was started 72 years ago by national organization, Mental Health America (MHA). Now, more than ever, it is important to combat the stigma surrounding mental health concerns. This May, Wright Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions is highlighting #Tools2Thrive - what individuals can do throughout their daily lives to prioritize mental health, build resiliency, and continue to cope with the obstacles of Covid-19.

“This past year forced many to accept tough situations that they had little to no control over,” said Robin Dennert, RN, program director of Senior Life Solutions in Trenton. “If you found that it impacted your mental health, you aren’t alone.”

Fortunately, there are practical tools that can help improve mental health. Senior Life Solutions is focused on managing anger and frustration, recognizing when trauma may be affecting mental health, challenging negative thinking patterns, and making time to take care of oneself.

Ultimately, during this month of May, Senior Life Solutions wants to remind everyone that mental illness is real, and recovery is possible. By developing an individual’s #Tools2Thrive, it is possible to find balance between life’s ups and downs and continue to cope with challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“With this, it’s important to remember that working on your mental health and finding tools that help you thrive takes time,” concluded Dennert. “Change won’t happen overnight. Instead, by focusing on small changes, you can move through the stressors of the past year and develop long-term strategies to support yourself on an ongoing basis.”

For more information about #Tools2Thrive, visit www.mhanational.org/tools-2-thrive or call Wright Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions at 660-357-4730.