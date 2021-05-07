DAR essay winners

Chillicothe News

The Olive Prindle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently announced the American history essay contest winners. Bishop Hogan Memorial School and Livingston County R-1 participated in the contest this year. DAR has sponsored the essay contest for approximately 50 years. The title of the essay for fifth-8th grades was "The Boston Massacre".

Winners are: Maci Mohr a fifth-grader at Livingston County R-1. She is the daughter of Mike and Jacey Mohr. Jack Marshall a 7th grader at Bishop Hogan Memorial School. He is the son of Jarrod and Amber Marshall. Anna Pfaff is an 8th grader at Bishop Hogan Memorial School. She is the daughter of Justin and Jill Pfaff.

Diane Kerns is the regent for the Olive Prindle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Ruth Ann Steele is the American History chairman. Winners attended the April meeting to present their essays and receive their awards.