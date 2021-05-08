Community Options earns CARF Accreditation

Chillicothe News

Community Options has earned a three-year CARF Accreditation for its Community Employment Services. The latest accreditation is the 9th consecutive three-year accreditation that the international accrediting body, CARF, has given to Community Options.

According to a press release, this accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving this accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer-review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable and of the highest quality.

Community Options is a not-for-profit organization with offices at 801 B Washington St., providing Employment Services in the Livingston, Grundy, Carroll, Linn, Mercer, Harrison, Caldwell, Chariton and Daviess counties since 1993.

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.