"The beat goes on" - Hale Homecoming

"The beat goes 0n" with the 2020-2021 Hale Homecoming May 14-16.

The schedule of events is as follows

Friday, May 14: 6 p.m. - Alumni Basketball Game at the school gym (concessions available) Contact: Keith Berger or Clint Heussner, 660-565-2417. 8 p.m. - Crowning of Homecoming King & Queen following the games.

Saturday, May 15: 7:15 a.m. – 5K Run/Walk on Clione/Worman/Summers corner. Contact: Sally (Norris) Stefancik, 660-247-5716. 10 a.m. – Parade on Main Street. Contact: Sarah (Miller) Ralls, 660-565-2216. 11 a.m. – Fish Fry drive-through at the Community Hall, hosted by the Hale Lion’s Club. 1:30 -4:30 p.m. – Alumni Class Reunions and tours at the school. Contact: Mary Kay Richards, 660-565-2417, mkrichards@hale.k12.mo.us. 7 p.m. Variety Show in the Hale City Park (school gym in case of rain). Contact: Kris Gilson, 660-565-2417

Sunday, May 16: 10 a.m., Community Worship Service at Hale City Park, this will be held in the school gym if raining.

For more information, check out the Hale Homecoming Facebook page

and/or the Hale School website at www.haleschooldistrict.com.