Missouri Torchbearer meeting minutes

Chillicothe News

The Missouri Torchbearer ETA Chapter T0151 of Beta Sigma Phi met at Brookfield Cafe for lunch on Monday, April 12. There were 10 members present. The opening Ritual and meeting was led by President Wolfe. Minutes of the previous meeting were read by Sarah Jesaitis, recording secretary. The treasurer's report was given by Joanne Fox. Founders Day was celebrated and a letter from International was read.

Members receiving pins, certificates and a yellow rose for being members for 70 years Sharron Connor, for 60 years was Rita Wolfe, Beverely Bowe and for 50 years was Sarah Jesaitis and Joanne Fox.