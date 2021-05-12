NCMC offering tuition-paid summer course

Chillicothe News

North Central Missouri College (NCMC) is providing up to three credit hours, tuition paid, for the first 200 new students enrolled in summer coursework for the summer 2021 semester. The promotion is available to new students only and does not include fees associated with the course or enrolling. Funds are from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II (HEERF II).

“By offering this to new NCMC students, we are hoping to encourage more students to enroll and to experience everything that NCMC has to offer,” said Megan Pester, Director of Marketing and Admissions. “Plus, it gives students that might be on the fence about attending college a chance to test the waters with minimal cost incurred.”

New students are defined as never attended NCMC post-high school, or haven’t attended NCMC within the last 5 years. The offer does not extend to fees and is capped at three credits at the in-state tuition amount ($148). If Pell and/or A+ is applied, the student may still receive a credit on their account for the amount of the three credits. New students enrolled in more than three credit hours this summer will receive $148/credit hour for up to three credit hours. New students enrolled in less than three credit hours during the summer term will only receive $148/credit hour for the number of credit hours in which they are enrolled.

More information can be found at: https://direc.to/fNGd

Anyone with questions can contact Megan Pester, Director of Marketing and Admissions, at mpester@mail.ncmissouri.edu or 660-357-6401.