CHS instrumental music standouts feted at spring concert

Paul Sturm

Chillicothe High School’s instrumental music department presented its annual spring concert for 2021 Wednesday evening, May 5, in CHS’ Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center. This year’s symphonic band had 81 members, most – if not all – of whom were members of the Marching Hornets during the fall and of whom 17 were participants in the jazz band. Of the 81, not quite one-fourth (18) were seniors.

As is standard practice, band instructor Sarah Cavanah, who was assisted for the first time this year by Holly Noneman, made remarks about the band to the assembled crowd of family members and local music lovers/supporters and announced the variety of traditional local and national award winners for 2020-21.

CHS’ recipients of the two nationally-recognized awards for seniors – the John Philip Sousa Award for instrumental music excellence and the Louis Armstrong Jazz award for the top participant in the jazz band – were presented to trumpeter Colby Newman and trombonist Myles Cobb, respectively.

As for the locally-based awards, the William Maupin Outstanding Musicianship Award (named for the late, long-time CHS band instructor) was presented to senior trumpeter Brandon Kiser. The “most improved” band member was presented to percussionist Andrea Dush.

The underclassman counterparts of the Maupin award had state band member Julietta Keller, a clarinetist, as the junior class recipient, baritone saxophonist Shayden Hawkins as the top sophomore, and Emile Paxton, also a clarinetist, as outstanding freshman.