Main Street to host Seniors on Tour event

Chillicothe News

In conjunction with Historic Preservation Month which is all the month of May, Main Street Chillicothe is hosting a "Seniors on Tour". This is a downtown leisurely walking tour for senior citizens to be taken on a guided tour which will be led by Kirsten Mouton of the Livingston County Library, according to a press release from Main Street Chillicothe's Executive Director, Pam Jarding.

This tour will start at Silver Moon Plaza, 707 Webster St., at 10 a.m. on May 20, with coffee and donuts. Then the tour will begin. "Our goal for this event is to learn about the history behind the downtown historical buildings and see the beautiful murals," Jarding said.

Also, this particular event is listed in the Missouri Main Street Bicentennial Passport for 2021 and is part of the Missouri Bicentennial, Past, Present, Future. Main Street Chillicothe will have the "Passports" available at the beginning of the tour and we will stamp showing attendance at the event.

This is a free event. If interested please register by calling the Main Street office at 660-646-4071 and ask for Pam or Kirsten at the Public Library 660-646-0547.