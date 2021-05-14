CHS Class of 2021 Top 10%

Chillicothe News

Carter Allen plans to attend Missouri University of Science & Technology. He received the following scholarships: Mo S&T Groundbreaker Package $7,000/yr; Murphy Company Scholarship $1,000; Morton Deutch Miner Promise & Opportunity Scholarship $1,000; Kummer Vanguard Scholarship $2,000; Sue Ann Opler Foundation Scholarship $13,000/yr and Bright Flight Scholar $2,400/yr. Allen also received the following awards: Academic Excellence Award and the George Washington Carver Award.

Dimitri Dickerson plans to attend North Central Missouri College. He received the Bright Flight Scholars scholarship for $2,400/yr. Dickerson received the Academic Excellence Award and the George Washington Carver Award.

Emery Evans plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia. She received the following scholarships: Curator’s Scholarship $4,500/yr and the Duane M. Wiese Scholarship $1,700. Evans received the Academic Excellence Award and the George Washington Carver Award.

Ethan Gabrielson plans to attend Kansas State University. He received the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering Scholarship, $1,000; Missouri Tuition Match for $15,500/yr; and the Bright Flight Scholar for $2,400/yr. Gabrielson received the Academic Excellence Award and the George Washington Carver Award.

Allison Haley plans to attend North Central Missouri College. She received the Academic Excellence Award and the George Washington Carver Award.

Seth Hansen plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia. He received the following scholarships: Chancellor’s Award $10,000/yr; CAFNR Scholarship $1,000/yr; Edward & Ellen Kniep Memorial Scholarship $1,750; State Officer Leadership Award $1,000; Orscheln Farm & Home Supply Scholarship $1,000; and the Bright Flight Scholar $2,400/yr. Hansen was awarded the Academic Excellence Award and the George Washington Carver Award.

Hallie Jones plans to attend the University of Central Missouri. She received the Red & Black Scholarship for $2,500/yr and the UCM A+ Scholarship for $500/yr. Jones received the Academic Excellence Award and the George Washington Carver Award.

Ella Leamer plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia. She received the following scholarships: Chancellor’s Award, $6,500/yr; and the Bright Flight Scholar for $2,400/yr. Leamer also received the Academic Excellence Award and the George Washington Carver Award.

Warren Meservey plans to attend Missouri State University. He received the Missouri State Promise Scholarship for $2,000/yr and was honored with the Academic Excellence Award and the George Washington Carver Award.

Samual Pauley plans to attend the Missouri University of Science & Technology. He received the following scholarships: Mo S&T Groundbreaker Package, $7,000/yr; Morton Deutch Miner Promise & Opportunity Scholarship, $2,000; Kummer Vanguard Scholarship, $2,000; Honors Academy Scholarship, $1,000; and the Bright Flight Scholar for $2,400/yr. Pauley received the Academic Excellence Award and the George Washington Carver Award.

Emma Rule plans to attend Oral Roberts University. She received the following scholarships: ORU Scholarship $19,040/yr; Women in Legislation Scholarship $1,000; and Bright Flight Scholar $2,400/yr. Rule received the Academic Excellence Award and the George Washington Carver Award.

Maya Snyder plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia. She received the Curator’s Scholarship for $4,500/yr. Snyder was given the Academic Excellence Award and the George Washington Carver Award.

Lexie Walker plans to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia. She received the following scholarships: Chancellor’s Award, $6,500/yr; Agriculture/Natural Resources Scholarship, $1,000; Alumni Association Agency Scholarship, $1,000; Honors College Show-Me Scholars Award, $1,500; and the Bright Flight Scholar, $2,400/yr. WAlker was given the Academic Excellence Award and the George Washington Carver Award.