Cruse named HMC’s Employee of the Quarter

Chillicothe News

Cassandra Cruse, ultrasound technologist II at Hedrick Medical Center (HMC), was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for first quarter 2021.

The Employee of the Quarter Award honors an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families. In her nomination form, Cruse is described as, “displaying teamwork every day by picking up extra call shifts and asking her coworkers if they need assistance. Cassandra has fantastic stewardship and is always looking for ways to provide cost savings for her department and the hospital. She goes above and beyond expectations in her modality and provides excellent quality of work for her patients.

In recognition of the award, Cruse received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, an extra eight hours of pay, the parking space of her choice, a department lunch, and logoed Hedrick Medical Center apparel. Steve Schieber, Hedrick Medical Center CEO, presented the award to Cruse at a reception held in her honor on May 7.