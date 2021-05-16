Princeton High School is NCMC Show-Me Your Hometown Winner

Chillicothe News

North Central Missouri College (NCMC) recently held the Show-Me Your Hometown – Dual Credit High School Video Contest to celebrate Missouri’s Bicentennial. Students were asked to create a two-minute video showcasing their hometown. Princeton High School Dual Credit Seniors, who were also members of the PHS Multimedia class, won grand prize for their entry. The grand prize included a new piece of equipment for the Multimedia class (a transmitter that will allow more camera options for live broadcasting) and a lunch party. Other high school finalists that each received a cash prize were Milan High School, Green City High School, Stanberry High School, and Cameron High School.

“NCMC’s Bicentennial Committee was very pleased with the video entries the students put together,” said Whitney Trump, Director of Regional Programs. “Our winner and finalists did a fantastic job highlighting what makes their Missouri hometown special.”