Free Summer Meal Program information

Free summer meals, funded by the USDA, are available to kids and teens ages 18 and younger at summer meal sites across Chillicothe, according to Chillicothe R-II Summer School Administrator Melanie Rucker.

Many summer meal sites offer fun learning and recreational activities so kids and teens can eat a healthy meal while staying active and being with friends. Sites are also registered with the USDA and are held at safe local places like schools, churches and community centers.

The Summer Meal Program provides free meals to children and teens ages 18 and younger who come to a summer meals site. This program serves healthy meals and follows USDA nutrition guidelines while also helping families save money and stretch their already tight food budgets.

The meals are served at fun, safe places for kids and teens to be active and visit with friends.

There is no application or proof of income needed. You can just bring your child to a summer meals site in your community If you or someone you know is interested, go to: http://www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program-sfsp to learn more or find a site near you.