Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 27% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Livingston County has administered more than 8,742 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of May 18, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

That's up 1% from the previous week's tally of 8,621 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Livingston County, 27% of people living in Livingston County are fully vaccinated as of May 18. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Missouri reported 600,778 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.51% from the week before.

The five areas with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Missouri as of May 18 are Boone County (41%), St. Charles County (37%), Joplin (36%), Atchison County (35%) and St. Louis County (34%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Livingston County as of May 18:

How many people in Livingston County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

33% of people in Livingston County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 4,930 people

27% of people in Livingston County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 4,078 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Missouri have been vaccinated so far?

41% of people in Missouri have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,468,472 people

33% of people in Missouri are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,005,281 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.