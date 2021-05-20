GRTS hosts graduation

Grand River Technical School's (GRTS) Post-Secondary Graduation ceremony was held on Friday evening at the PAC.

Thirty-six students received their Post-Secondary Certificates for having completed course work and receiving certification in Auto Service Technology, Automation and Electrical Technology, Building Trades, Collision Technology, Computer Networking Technology, Advanced Diesel Technology, Diesel Services Technology, Advanced Welding Technology and Industrial Welding.

"Graduates I believe you are the foundation of our economy in rural Missouri," Mitch Holder, North Central Missouri College Dean of Curriculum and Instruction said during the graduation address. "We have to have a solid foundation of the workforce and that is you. You have gained highly trained skill sets that will allow us to build a strong workforce here.

"Graduates of GRTS make our community better - you make it a more desirable place for employers."

The ceremony featured a welcome address from Chillicothe R-II Superintendent Dan Wiebers; a graduation address by Holder; special awards presentation by Anna Plattner, GRTS Financial Aid Administrator; presentation of certificates by GRTS Director Jayme Caughron and GRTS Assistant Director Dam Wolf; and a presentation of the Churchill Foundation's GRTS Teachers Scholarship and Outstanding Service Award.

Hospitality and Tourism Management Teacher Janice Shaffer received the Churchill Foundation GRTS Scholarship. Caughron said that Shaffer "works tirelessly and never says no."

Dale Wallace was given the Outstanding Service Award. Caughron called Wallace a "forward thinker". The former teacher, coach, Chillicothe R-II Superintendent just completed his last year on the GRTS Instructional Advisory Committee.