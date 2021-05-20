LCSO seeking tips on burglary/theft

Chillicothe News

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is seeking tips on a burglary and theft in Wheeling where unknown persons removed two racing motorcycles from private property in the 200 block of South Grant.

According to Sheriff Steve Cox LCSO began an investigation on May 20.

Motorcycles described as a 2021 Yamaha, blue in color, with number "30" on sides and front and a 2018 Yamaha, blue in color, with number "38" on sides and front. Investigation continues. Cox said the suspect(s) pushed the motorcycles across ballfield to a location on South State Street where they were probably loaded onto vehicle or trailer.

If you have any information on this crime call the LCSO at 660-646-0515, dispatch at 660-646-2121 or submit a non-urgent Crime Tip through their website at www.livcoso.org.