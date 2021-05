Chillicothe News

An outside book drop box is now open at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library. According to a press release, the book drop is located on the south side of the building. It is easily accessed from the east or west entrances. Copeland Construction was able to turn the old drive-up window into a book drop.

For more information, contact jodi@livingstoncountylibrary or by calling 660-646-0563.