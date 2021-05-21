Wheeling Cemetery news notes

Chillicothe News

Memorial Day Service at Wheeling Cemetery

A Memorial Day Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., May 30, at the Wheeling Cemetery. Rev. Lisa Morris, pastor of Pleasent Grove/Liberty Methodist Church will be the speaker, members of Pleasant Grove Church will provide music. There will also be a color guard and members of the VFW, American Legion and auxiliary.

In case of rain the event will be held at the Wheeling Community Center.

Wheeling Cemetery notice

All lot owners in Wheeling Cemetery should have all flowers, except those in vases, removed from the cemetery by June 16, according to the cemetery association.