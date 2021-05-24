Trenton man arrested in Linn County

A Trenton man was arrested in Linn County over the weekend, according to online reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At about 6:35 p.m., Sunday, Scott Hedrick, 32, Trenton was arrested by troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol for alleged driving while intoxicated, speeding, no valid motorcycle license and possession of plates from another vehicle. Hedrick was taken to the Brookfield Police Department, processed and released.