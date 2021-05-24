Two seriously injured in accident, third charged with DWI

Chillicothe News

Two people were seriously injured in an accident near Avalon on Sunday, and a third person was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

According to an online accident report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol at about 9:50 p.m., on May 23 for the crash on Route JJ, 1.5 miles north of Avalon. According to the report Steven Wilson, 33, Chillicothe was northbound in a 2007 Ford pick-up, and Charles L Plummer, 75, Hale, was northbound in a 2017 John Deere Gator, which was stopped while Susan Bachman, 63, Chillicothe, was using a leaf blower to blow grass off the roadway, when Wilson struck the back of the UTV, which struck Bachman.

Bachman and Plummer both received serious injuries and were taken to Hedrick Medical Center. Bachman was later flown to St. Luke’s on the Plaza, while Plummer was flown to Liberty Hospital.

At 10:21 p.m., May 23, troopers arrested Wilson for alleged DWI – resulting in serious injuries and for alleged careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. He was not injured in the accident and was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for a 24-hour hold. .