Free curbside COVID testing Friday

Chillicothe News

The Livingston County Health Center is holding a free Curbside Community COVID-19 Testing Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on May 28 at their 800 Adam Drive location.

Testing will be conducted curbside by health center staff, while clients remain in their vehicles. A specimen will be taken from the lower nostril area, which is less invasive and uncomfortable than the nasal-pharyngeal test. A maximum of four individuals per car is requested. Everyone tested will be asked to sign paperwork to indicate they will follow quarantine guidelines if they test positive.

Livingston County residents who would like to be tested should come out to 800 Adam Drive on Friday, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The number of tests is limited, first come, first served. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the testing.

The Health Center appreciates the cooperation of the community following social distancing measures to protect our community. For more information about coronavirus, call the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services 24-Hour Toll-Free Hotline at 1-877-435-8411.