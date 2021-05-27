Main Street Chillicothe receives National Main Street Accreditation

Chillicothe News

Main Street Chillicothe has been designated as an accredited Main Street™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of Main Street America. “During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses, and foster vibrant downtown districts. I am inspired by their hard work and confident that these accredited communities will continue to help their downtowns flourish in the next stages of recovery.”

According to a press release, in 2020, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings, and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.

Main Street Chillicothe’s performance is annually evaluated by Missouri Main Street Connection, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determine the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

"Accreditation puts Main Street Chillicothe at a much higher level, as we are one of the only seven organizations in the state to earn this achievement. The national standards for accreditation are quite rigid, so we feel good about this designation. The hard work Main Street Chillicothe has put in has clearly paid off," a press release from Pam Jarding, executive director of Main Street Chillicothe said. "People want to be downtown—we only have a few available places left to rent. As a whole, this recognition represents our downtown community’s strength and potential."