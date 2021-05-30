Historical Marker dedication slated for June 5

Chillicothe News

A historical marker will be dedicated on June 5, honoring a migrant company of pioneers known as Kirtland Camp. Kirtland Camp, a group of 500 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, began their journey in Ohio on July 6, 1838. They built dykes and levees in Ohio and a section of the Springfield-Dayton Turnpike in order to earn money for their journey. Kirtland Camp was the first major migrant group for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Members of the camp committed to live by a constitution that provided guidelines regarding the organization and conduct of the company. The Saints covenanted to abstain from “ tobacco, tea, coffee, snuff or ardent spirits of any kind.”

On September 29, 1838, the group camped one mile outside the newly laid out town of Chillicothe. The company stopped and camped at a location near the monument. They completed their journey to Adam Ondi Ahman on October 4, 1838. Their stay in Missouri was short-lived, however, as they encountered opposition and left the state in January of 1839. Kirtland Camp was the first of many migrant companies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and taught its leaders how to organize and move large groups of people.

The historical marker is located at the intersection of Highway 36 and Livingston 405 on the south side of Highway 36. The dedication will be at 10 a.m., on June 5 and is free to the public.