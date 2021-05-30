Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program

Chillicothe News

Children of all ages are invited to join the Livingston County Library this summer for its Summer Reading Program; Tails and Tales. This summer’s theme explores all kinds of animal topics.

Tails and Tales ensures that a wide variety of animal-themed stories and activities will be highlighted. The program will kick off with a special event in Simpson Park Wednesday, June 2 from 10 to 11 a.m. There will be games and snacks while supplies last. There will also be a sign-up booth and information about summer reading available. In the event of rain, the outside reading program will be canceled.

The Youth Department programs are open to children from birth to age 12, with special projects and programs for teens.

The program this year will include a program by Mad Science of Greater Kansas City held at Silver Moon Plaza, a program will be provided by the Missouri Conservation Department, and to end the summer we will host a pool party at Chili Bay Water Park. All of these events, and more, can be found on our summer reading events flyer, online, and on our events calendar.

Families can also participate by joining the independent portion of the summer reading program. Each child will receive a coupon book to keep track of the number of books they have read, or heard, each week. A penny will go into a jar for each book that is read during the summer program. At the end of the summer, the pennies collected each week will be given away to one lucky winner. The more books read each week, the more pennies there are to win. This promotes reading books for fun together at the library, but also independently at home.

For more information about this program and upcoming events in the Children’s Department, contact jodi@livingstoncountylibrary.org or by calling 660-646-0563. Important dates will also be shared on the Livingston County Library’s social media pages.