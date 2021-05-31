As COVID cases rise HMC, Miller offer reminders

Chillicothe News

As COVID cases have continued to rise in Livingston and Linn counties, Hedrick Medical Center issued reminders to area residents concerning COVID-19.

Hedrick Medical Center’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing site located at the American Legion building (1400 Washington Street in Chillicothe) is still operating, Monday through Friday. Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 is available to all residents in the region who meet testing criteria and who obtain an order from a health care provider prior to arriving at the testing site.

Vaccines are available at multiple locations in Chillicothe, including clinics at Hedrick Family Care on June 11. Established patients 18 years and older are eligible to schedule an appointment at Hedrick Family Care by calling 660-646-2682. Other locations in Chillicothe offering vaccines include the Livingston County Health Center, Chillicothe Family Pharmacy, Hy-Vee Pharmacy and Walmart Pharmacy.

Per CDC guidelines, persons not fully vaccinated should remain cautious by social distancing when possible and by wearing a mask when in public.

“I know there has been some hesitation to getting the vaccine, especially for those who are young and healthy,” said Dr. Greg Miller, Hedrick Family Care. “And I think as a community, we’ve kind of let our guard down. Those two things, combined with the events and traveling that takes place this time of year, has really contributed to the rapid rise in cases. I would urge all residents who have not yet been vaccinated to discuss the decision with your primary care provider. We’re all eager to get back to normal, but we’re not there yet, and if cases continue to rise, it will just take longer to get there. “