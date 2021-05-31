GRVCO cancels summer concert

Chillicothe News

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra (GRVCO) Board of Directors voted to cancel the June 19 Summer Concert due to continued concerns for everyone’s health and safety. It was decided to again provide an encore presentation on YouTube as a gift to the community.

This program will be available starting June 14 for four-to-six weeks. A link to this YouTube performance will be on our GRVCO.com website as well as our Facebook page.

Tyler Busick is conductor of the GRV Choir. Buddy Hannaford is the GRV Orchestra conductor.