Chillicothe News

A Grand River Float Trip from Jameson to Gallatin is being hosted by Adam Brandsgaard a Conservation Educator with the Missouri Department of Conservation from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., from June 30.

Participants must have prior experience and be at least 14 years old. This is not a beginner float trip. There is no place where to stop until the takeout location.

Participants may use their own kayak or canoe but one can be provided along with paddles and a lifejacket if needed. Call the instructor to tell him your plans for the float. Bring a lunch, snacks, and plenty to drink. We will stop on a sandbar to eat. No food or drink provided. Social distancing will be observed. A face covering is optional.

Call Brandsgaard at the Chillicothe office with questions. 660-646-6122.