Fan Drive provides fans for area residents

Chillicothe News

Each year the annual Fan Drive sponsored by Westlake Ace Hardware in Chillicothe provides between 50 and 100 fans for area residents in need.

The annual Fan Drive for The Salvation Army will be held June 3 -20.

Salvation Army Case Manager Lynda Snuffer said fans are free through the Salvation Army and on a first-come-first-serve basis and households which did not receive a fan last year will be considered first.

Residents of Livingston and Grundy counties only, needing a fan should contact the Salvation Army after June 21, by calling the Salvation Army at 660-646-3538.

Anyone wishing to purchase a fan can do so in-store or online at http://www.westlakehardware.com/fan-drive.