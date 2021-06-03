Recipes sought for youth cookbook

Chillicothe News

The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library is gearing up for July 10 - Sliced Bread Day. The Youth library is putting together a Children’s Cookbook in celebration of this day. Children are asked to submit one or more child-friendly recipes to the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library by June 12. Staff will take the submitted recipes and combine them to make a cookbook that will be available for pickup on Sliced Bread Saturday. There are recipe card templates available for pickup at the Youth Library. Every participant will receive a cookbook and there will be cookbooks for the public while supplies last.

For more information, contact jodi@livingstoncountylibrary or by calling 660-646-0563.