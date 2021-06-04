Livingston County R-III awarded Corteva Grant

Chillicothe News

Agricultural Education is extremely important for today’s youth. However, not all students get the opportunity to have hands-on agricultural learning experiences at a young age. Chula Farmers’ Cooperative is striving to change that for the elementary students in their community.

Due to work done by Chula Farmers Coop, Livingston County R-III School was able to receive the Corteva Agriscience Community Betterment Grant. This grant is funded by Corteva Agriscience.

“Corteva Agriscience (Corteva) actively enriches lives in the communities where our employees live and work with an emphasis on communities with the greatest need. Making the world a better place begins with making our communities better.”

This grant is designed to fund non-profit organization’s programs/projects that support the Community Investment Purpose Pillars. Those pillars being: Empowering Women, Enabling Youth and Engaging Communities.

Livingston County R-III (Chula School) plans to start a program, “Elementary Aggies.” The grant funds will be put towards implementing agricultural/environmental lessons and activities, as well as expanding the school’s community garden.

“Attending Chula School as a child, I never felt as if I “missed out” on certain things. But, looking back, I can see where there were some opportunities that larger surrounding school’s students were given, that we were not due to the lack of funding that many small schools struggle with,” says one of Chula Coop’s Pioneer Sales Representatives, Victoria Overton. “I am excited to have the opportunity to be involved in giving back to Chula School, and granting students opportunities that would otherwise be impossible. I hope it piques their interest in Agriculture at a young age, because they are the future of the Ag Industry and the world.”