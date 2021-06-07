Lightfoot-Horine named new library director

The President of the Livingston County Library Board of Trustees Sadie Beetsma announced on behalf of the Library Board the appointment of Sue Lightfoot-Horine as the new director of the Livingston County Library.

According to a press release, the board is pleased to share that Lightfoot-Horine brings with her 13 years of experience as the director of the Carrollton Public Library. She also holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and has many years of experience in budgeting, finance, and is an experienced grant writer. She also serves as treasurer for the Missouri Evergreen Board.

According to. Beetsma, “The board feels that Sue has the experience and skills to meet the needs of our library and to best serve our community.” Beetsma also adds, “Lightfoot-Horine will replace current director Candy Warren starting August 1. The board would like to thank Candy for her work as director for the past four years. We are fortunate that she will be staying at the library as coordinator of teen services.”