Chillicothe News

A 21-year-old Tina man was killed in an accident two miles west of Brookfield at 5:30 p.m., June 6, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Blane Heussner, 21, was killed after the 2001 Ford F150 he was riding in ran off the road striking a vehicle being drive by a Liberty man, went back across the road, into the median and then overturned. When the vehicle overturned the driver 21-year-old Alexander Heussner, and Blane Heussner were both ejected. According to the patrol's report either were wearing seatbelts.

Blane Heussner was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon where he was later pronounced dead. Alexander Heussner stated he would seek his own treatment. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

a rollover accident on Route 36, just west of Brookfield. The vehicle, driven by Alexander Heussner, 21, ran off the road, hitting a second vehicle. It then went into the median and overturned.

Blane Heussner was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon, where he was pronounced deceased. Alexander Heussner received minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle reported no injuries.