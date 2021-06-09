Preparations underway for Sliced Bread Days

Chillicothe News

Preparations are underway for Sliced Bread Days activities in Chillicothe on July 10. "Sliced Bread Day is fast approaching and will be happening on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Main Street is hosting the Sliced Bread Day Parade, and we want to make this year's parade even bigger and better. The parade will be in our beautiful downtown Chillicothe," Main Street Chillicothe's Executive Director Pam Jarding said in a press release.

Parade will start at 10 a.m. from the Lindley Funeral Home lot and the Constitution-Tribune lot. Eric Turner of EST Realty is in charge of the lineup for this year's parade. There is no charge for entries. Parade route will go South to 3rd Street, turning left on 3rd and left on Locust coming back downtown, ending at Calhoun.

"Entries of all types are invited to participate," Jarding said. "Float entries, walking entries, Girl Scout/Boy Scout entries, church entries, city and county officials, vehicles, tractors, queen/king candidates, organizations, company mascots, as well as animals. are all welcome. KC Wolf and Slugger will be on hand to entertain the kids. Animals will be lined up on Polk Street."

Application deadline for entries is Wednesday, June 23.

Along with the parade and downtown merchant sales there will be vendors set up on Webster Street. Space for a 10x10 is $50. Vendors will be able to be on either side of Webster.

Entry forms can be picked up at the Main Street office, 514 Washington St., or go to the website at www.downtownchilli.com to download an entry form. or call the Main Street Office at 660-646-4071 with any questions.