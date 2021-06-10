Adult summer reading program ongoing through July 31

Chillicothe News

The Livingston County Library's Adult Summer Reading Program theme this year is Know Your Local Tales: the Missouri Bicentennial. The online reading portion will follow the State Library’s interactive Read Across America program that challenges readers to see all the literary treasures offered by Missouri. Use the Beanstack program; to create a free account in Beanstack please go to: https://wolfpac.beanstack.org/. There is also a printable passport available online at https://www.sos.mo.gov/CMSImages/Library/MissouriPassport.pdf.

Patrons are also invited to participate in a fun and educational scavenger hunt through Missouri Digital Heritage. Test your knowledge of Missouri history and learn what Missouri Digital Heritage has to offer along the way with these unique scavenger hunts! Please visit: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6145854/MDH-Scavenger-Hunt-Round-One-Adults.

The Missouri State Library’s Reference Services Department has put together an online guide that includes information about Missouri’s history, state government and official Bicentennial activities. This is your one stop guide to discover (or rediscover) important information about our great state as we celebrate 200 years of statehood! To view the guide, go to: https://mostate.libguides.com/200MO/home. There is also a video explaining all this narrated by our own former resident, State Librarian Robin Westphal: https://iframe.dacast.com/b/182092/f/1086650.

Locally, we have several events going on. Starting June 17 at 6 p.m., we will have a virtual visit to our local Grand River Museum to view some of their Bicentennial exhibits. This will be posted on our Youtube channel (LCLReads) and Facebook page (LCLReads). July 27 at 6:30 p.m., we welcome Mara Cohen Loannides as she presents How Jews Helped Create Missouri. We hope to present this in person. Registration will be required as seating is Iimited; registration will open July 12. This program is co-hosted by the Missouri Humanities.

And as in years past, for every book read, patrons can fill out an entry ticket at the Library for weekly prize drawings as well as a grand prize at the end of the program. We have several Grand prizes this year including gift cards and an Amazon Fire HD8.

For more information about this program and upcoming events in the Adult Department, contact kirsten@livingstoncountylibrary.org or call 660-646-0547