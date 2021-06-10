Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 30% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Livingston County has administered more than 9,480 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of June 8, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

That's up 2% from the previous week's tally of 9,336 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Livingston County, 30% of people living in Livingston County are fully vaccinated as of June 8. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Missouri reported 610,053 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.56% from the week before.

The five areas with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Missouri as of June 8 are Boone County (43%), St. Charles County (40%), Joplin (38%), St. Louis County (37%) and Atchison County (36%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Livingston County as of June 8:

How many people in Livingston County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

35% of people in Livingston County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 5,232 people

30% of people in Livingston County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 4,562 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Missouri have been vaccinated so far?

43% of people in Missouri have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,630,434 people

35% of people in Missouri are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,160,362 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.