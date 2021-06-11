Livingston County R-III School District hires a new administrator

Chillicothe News

The Livingston County R-III School District recently announced that Melissa Young has been selected as the new district administrator and will serve as the superintendent/principal beginning in the 2021-2022 school year. Young will replace Mrs. Megan Hardie who recently accepted a position as the Chillicothe Elementary School Principal in the Chillicothe R-II School District.

Young has served as the Educational Technology Specialist for the Chillicothe R-II School District for the past six years. Prior to that, she was the Literacy Specialist and Title I teacher at the Chillicothe Middle School, and an elementary teacher. She has spent 18 years in education in the Chillicothe R-II School District.

“I am excited to join the Livingston County R-III School District. It is renowned as a place of incredibly capable teachers and staff and a thoughtful and supportive community," Young said. "I look forward to learning about all that is happening at Chula Accelerated School, meeting the staff and students, and simply becoming a part of the Bobcat family.”

Young has earned her Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction and Specialist in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from the University of Missouri-Columbia. Currently, she is working to obtain her Doctorate in Educational Leadership through the University of Missouri.

Young resides in Chillicothe with her husband Jeff. They share five children and one grandson. Madeline and Troyce Holliman of Kansas City, Carely Anderson of Kansas City, Max Anderson of Chillicothe, Conner and Devan Young and Mason of Throop, Pennsylvania and Clayton Young, St. Louis.

School Board President, Dan Murphy states “We look forward to Mrs. Young’s guidance and leadership as she joins our district.”