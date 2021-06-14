GRM, FRS offer grant opportunities

Chillicothe News

GRM Networks has partnered with the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS), the philanthropic arm of NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association, to offer grants that support local organizations in their efforts to build and help sustain a high quality of life in rural America.

Grants may be awarded for business and economic development; community development; education and telecommunications applications.

Grant requests may range between $250 and $5,000. GRM Networks will contribute 10 percent toward the one-time grant with the remainder of the grant funded by FRS, according to a press release from GRM Networks.

Priority of grants awarded will be given to projects that:

Could be fully funded by the grant maximum of $5,000 or have at least 75 percent of the project currently funded;

Focus on technology and broadband enabled projects;

Have a long-term impact for the community and its residents;

Promote community participation and engagement; and

Create a more sustainable rural community.

Organizations wishing to apply should review grant information and the application process found at www.grm.net/about-us/grants/. Applications must be completed electronically and should be emailed to Amy Davison at adavison@corp.grm.net. Questions about the grants, or the application process, may also be directed to Davison at 888-748-2110.

The deadline to submit grant applications to GRM Networks is August 6, 2021. Organizations receiving grants will be announced in December.