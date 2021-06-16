Subject impersonates police officer In Daviess County

For the Constitution-Tribune

At approximately 10 a.m., on June 15, a white male wearing a law enforcement-style uniform driving a vehicle described as a black Dodge Charger with police markings with emergency lights inside the vehicle stopped a citizen on Missouri Highway 6 near Gallatin, in Daviess County. The individual represented himself as a law enforcement officer and issued the citizen citations from New York state, according to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. There was an unknown make, white cargo-style van driving in front of the citizen’s vehicle that may have been working in conjunction with the individual posing as a law enforcement officer.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department at 660-663-2031.