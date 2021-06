Chillicothe News

Grow ChilliMo - Job Fair & Street Festival is being held from 3-6 p.m., June 24 in Silver Moon Plaza.

There will be food vendors, shaved ice, face painting, family activities, music and lots of industry booths to peruse while taking it all in.

Grow ChilliMo is hosted by Equus Workforce Services, Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation and Chillicothe Area Chamber.