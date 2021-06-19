Chillicothe Arts Council season starts July 10

For the Constitution-Tribune

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council will kick off its season with a performance by Southern Raised at 3 p.m., on July 10, in conjunction with Sliced Bread Days.

Southern Raised is an award-winning group, "trained in classical music but raised in the bluegrass soaked Ozark Mountains," according to the group's website. "They have created a Southern Raised trademark sound where classical meets bluegrass and city streets meets country roads."

The group is described as having a progressive sound that spans Christian Country/ Bluegrass, Celtic and Classical.

Collectively they have received nominations from Singing News Fan Awards, Diamond Awards, Front Porch Fellowship and a staggering 32 SPBGMA Midwest nominations, Bass Performer of the Year, nominated 4- time Fiddle Performer of the Year, Band of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year, Christian Country Album of the Year, to name a few.

Southern Raised performance will kick off the Chillicothe Area Arts Council season, however, there is a schedule full of shows for people of all ages. This season's concert line-up includes,

Sliced Bread Days: July 10, 3 p.m., - features “Southern Raised” Bluegrass Band;

“Together Again”: August 1, 3 p.m. - Piano concert featuring Betty Preston Steele and Jamie Pauls;

Chautauqua in the Park: Sept.11 - 12 - Simpson Park

“Guthrie Brothers”: Sunday, October 10, 3 p.m. - Presenting music of “Simon & Garfunkel” & “Everly Brothers” ;

“Doyle Dykes & Andy Leftwich”: Nov. 21, 3 p.m. - Music of Christmas with guest Rachel Leftwich.

All shows will be held at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center.

Season tickets are now on sale. Adults are $75; students K-College $35. Season tickets will be mailed upon receipt of payment. For more information, call or text the arts office: 660-646-1173 or email arts@chillicothemo.com.