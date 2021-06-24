Get involved with the Missouri Bicentennial

For the Constitution-Tribune

All organizations are invited to participate in the Missouri Bicentennial Community Legacies project. This project documents Missouri traditions, meaningful places, associations, organizations and institutions for posterity and includes a brief report, photographs, and some administrative paperwork. This will become a part of the permanent collection at the State Historical Society of Missouri and will be displayed online at the Missouri Bicentennial website. A copy should also be deposited locally at the Livingston County Library. To date, the following organizations are working on submitting Legacy projects: the Livingston County Library, Chillicothe murals via Main Street Chillicothe, Sliced Bread, Rotary and St. Columban’s Church. Please go to the Missouri 2021 website for more information and to apply: https://missouri2021.org/mo-community-legacies/.

There is still time to get items into the Missouri Bicentennial Time Capsule. Submissions are being accepted through August 10. Be a part of history! More details can be found at https://missouri2021.org/time-capsule/.

If you need assistance or have further questions, please contact Kirsten Mouton at the Livingston County Library at kirsten@livingstoncountylibrary.org or 660-646-0547.