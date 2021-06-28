First-ever Grow ChilliMo a success

By Paul Sturm

The first-ever Grow ChilliMo a fun-filled street festival established to entertain and educate area residents on the opportunities available in the Chillicothe area was held on Thursday, June 24 at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center after rain forced it to be moved inside. The event included food, music, family activities and industry booths where attendees learned about potential careers in Livingston County.

The event was sponsored by Equus Workforce Solutions, the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation.