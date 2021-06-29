For the Constitution-Tribune

Sliced Bread Days Schedule of events:

Sliced Bread Innovation Center Open House – The original Chillicothe Baking Co., building has been renovated and reopened as the Sliced Bread Innovation Center. Stop by and see us all weekend long.

Mudcat Baseball – Get Hooked on Mudcat Baseball at Shaffer Park, Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Truck and Tractor Pull, July 9, Litton Fairgrounds

Color Fest 5K Run - The YMCA presents the 3rd Annual Color Fest 5k Run/Walk on July 10. Registration at 7 a.m. and the run at 8 a.m. The race will start and end with a celebration at the YMCA. Pre-registration fees are $30 for ages 14 and up, $15 for ages 3-13, free for 2 and under. www.GrandRiverYMCA.org. There is an additional $5 fee for day of registration.

Farmer’s Market - Each and every Saturday from May to October, the Chillicothe Farmer’s Market offers local, fresh, homemade and homegrown delights. Located in the Courthouse Square from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Downtown Festival – Beginning at 9 a.m. on July 10, local food and craft vendors will have booths set up throughout the historic downtown district. Local merchants will also offer sidewalk sales.

The Greatest Parade Since Sliced Bread - Join Main Street Chillicothe at 10 a.m. on July 10 as they celebrate the greatest things downtown with a parade through our beautiful and historic downtown district. The parade celebrates our heritage and every business, organization, school group and family are welcome and encouraged to enter. For free entry call 660-646-4071.

How Do You Like Your Salad Dressing? –The Livingston County Library will host a poster display on the life of Frank Bench. Learn something new about this local inventor and entrepreneur. He did much more than bake and slice bread!

“Knead to Be Creative”– The Cultural Corner Art Guild will be hosting art activities for kids following The Greatest Parade Since Sliced Bread.

Bread Contest – Call the Grand River Museum, 1401 Forest Drive, at 660-646-1341 for an entry from and information about the bread contest. Entries can be dropped off between 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10th. The public can watch a vintage bread slicer in action and taste the bread entries beginning at 2 p.m.

Sliced Bread Jam – Chillicothe welcomes Southern Raised! The Sliced Bread Jam is a popular musical event taking place on Saturday, July 10th at the Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m. where Southern Raised takes the stage. This event is sponsored by the Chillicothe Area Arts Council. Price of Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Call 660-646-1173 for more information.

Home Grown Concert – Join Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, July 10th at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center at 7 p.m. for an outdoor concert from a collection of Chillicothe “Home Grown” musicians to perform a “Slice of Home Concert.”