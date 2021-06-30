Ludlow News for June 30

Marj Locker

SOFTBALL SEASON CONCLUDES. Whew! It has been a whirlwind of a ball season on the Ludlow Lions field, otherwise known as the “L”. The Ludlow Lions sponsored 13 teams this year!

June 12 the Tri-Co 10 and under softball tournament was held at Ludlow. The first place team was Hamilton who defeated Braymer in the championship game. Ludlow placed third. All-stars from Ludlow were Exylee Schwanke, Lola Webb and Lark Diegelman. Ludlow was coached by Mae Webb and Hannah Schwanke. Thanks for coaching ladies!

OLDER GIRLS ARE CHAMPS. June 19 the 18 and under softball girls had their tournament at Ludlow on a sweltering hot summer day. Ludlow was able to outlast Polo in the championship game 14-3. Earlier Ludlow defeated Polo 13-6 and Hardin 15-0 in round-robin games. All-stars for this team were Katelynn Fleener, Jaycie Stimpson and Lainie Epperson. The head coach was Michael Fleener and he was assisted by Shelly Epperson, who had to coach while propped on a special cart to support her leg! Shelly had torn ligaments in her ankle and had to have surgery to repair them.

MIDDLE GIRLS HAVE PERFECT SEASON. June 19-21 The Ludlow 13 and under team one and team two softball teams played their league tournament in an 8 team strong tournament at Richmond. In blazing heat the two teams ended up playing each other in the championship!

Since it was an all Ludlow final, the championship game was moved to Ludlow on the 21st and took place on a pleasant 70-degree night, which was such a relief after the super-hot weekend.

“I was blessed with amazing pitchers on this team,” said head coach Marj Locker. She added, “When drafting the teams I didn’t know who these girls were, and boy did I luck out!” In the winner’s bracket final pitcher Jaiden “Jaybird” Rodenberg threw a perfect game as she faced only nine batters and had nine strikeouts! “She was on fire,” said coach.

In the championship Ali “Gator” Probasco, who just turned 11 in May, pitched her best game of the season in a 15-1 victory. Facing 16 batters, she struck out ten, walked one and only allowed one hit from the bat of Ludlow 2’s Molly Kennebeck, who drove a hit past the short stop. Taking the loss for Ludlow 2 was Farrah Lauhoff, also a very young pitcher, who did a great job putting strikes in. Farrah only issued 5 walks out of 32 batters. The Ludlow 1 batters were very aggressive with their bats and smacked out 16 hits.

Leading Ludlow 1’s offense in the championship was Zoey “Zoom” Tipton, Jaiden Rodenberg, Timberlynn “Turbo” Palmer, and Amber “Ice” Adams who each had three hits. Kenzie “Grunt” Fleener had a double and a triple, but reached safely all four at bats with a walk and a hit by pitch.

“I was so pleased how the girls improved every single game we played until our final games when we put it all together with super pitching, aggressive base running and a strong offense. Can’t ask for anything more. It was a great season, a perfect season!” said Coach Locker. The team went undefeated with a 14-0 record. Other members of the Ludlow 1 team were Halli “Bananas” Anderson, Keyara “Ouch” Kline, Remmie “Nugget” Sweem, and Kelly “Crash” Hopper.

Marj Locker was the head coach and had great assistant coaching from Tiffany Palmer, Ryan Sweem and Travis Tipton. “Gosh, we had a great support system with this parent group,” exclaimed Coach Locker. The Ludlow 2 team was coached by Clint and Kristy Lauhoff.

There were three tee-ball teams who were coached by the Stedem family, Tyler Anderson, Troy Seaman, Todd and Shelley Roberts and Alexis and Chad Boyles. What a fun experience for all! These teams are so entertaining to watch. Thanks coaches!

Next time we will see how baseball did as they are still finishing up the 13 and under baseball tournament, which has been delayed because of torrential rains.

NEW HOUSE IN TOWN. Ludlow is a village that hasn’t seen a new house built in it for many years. So, it is fun to watch as a new house on the main street goes up, and as such a quick speed!

INDOOR POOLS. With all this rain I have seen a good number of comments about how people are now sporting indoor pools in their homes….. after the basements have flooded! We went from near-drought to floods!

LIONS GUN RAFFLE. The last two Ludlow Lions gun raffle winners were drawn in May and June. In May Hale’s Jared Ratliff won and in June Ron Minnick got the gun. The Lions have been very busy at the ball field with two games every weeknight. Lots of field prep, mowing and concession work! We also had three Saturdays of games and tournaments. Can’t thank our Lion’s member enough for all their hard work at the field. We also had a wonderful umpire crew. Our umpires this year were Brian Upton, Matt Callen, Wes Hughes, and Cameron Fleener. Marj Locker umped when needed and usually “let” the younger umpires do the 6 p.m., game behind the plate, with the sun straight in their face. Age has its privileges. I can use my age to beg out of the hot spots! Thanks fellas!

EYE GLASS DONATIONS WELCOME. Remember that the Lions accept donated eye glasses. They are shipped out to a donation center where they are made available to populations who cannot afford to get their own glasses. The Lions also financially help students of the Southwest District who need assistance in getting glasses.