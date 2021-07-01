Holiday closures

For the Constitution-Tribune

The following businesses or government offices will be closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of the July 4 holiday, which falls on a Sunday this year. Closures include Chillicothe License Office, Constitution-Tribune office, Livingston County Courthouse, Chillicothe City Hall, Livingston County Library, Livingston County Health Center.

Troy Figg has also announced there will be no trash pick-up on Monday, July 5 due to the holiday. Both Monday and Tuesday routes will be run on Tuesday, July 6.