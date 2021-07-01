Results of county COVID survey released

For the Constitution-Tribune

The Livingston County Health Center has released the results of a COVID-19 Vaccine Survey conducted through their Facebook Page as part of an LPHA COVID-19 and Adult Vaccination Supplemental Program from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The survey asked respondents their opinions about COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination. Three hundred Livingston County residents completed the survey before it was closed.

According to a press release and survey results, 84% of respondents were female, and almost 50% were between the ages of 40 and 59 years old. Questions ranged from personal opinions about the COVID vaccine, what survey respondents think others reasons for not being vaccinated are and if they planned to get their children vaccinated.

A press release from the health center, states, "The health center plans to use the data to identify vaccine hesitancy concerns among the population and work to counter misinformation that could be preventing more vaccinations in the county."

In Livingston County, 32.1% of residents are fully vaccinated, while 36.1% have initiated vaccination. The vaccination rate goal is between 50 - 80% to achieve population immunity and prevent further outbreaks of COVID-19 due to variants and relaxed precautions. The full survey report can be viewed at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/stories/SM-BKZ8TN7J/.