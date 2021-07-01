Rockhurst University area Spring 2021 graduates

For the Constitution-Tribune

Rockhurst University has announced the students who have earned degrees as of the end of the spring 2021 semester.

The graduates were celebrated during an in-person commencement ceremony Friday, May 21, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

The following area students were candidates for degrees:  Hailey Sawyer, Galt; Master Science Communication Sci & Disorders;  Meg McIntosh, Hamilton; Bachelor of Science in Nursing;  Kristen Anderson, Ludlow; Bachelor of Science in Nursing in RN to BS in Nursing;  Amanda Myers, Meadville; Bachelor of Science in Nursing in RN to BS in Nursing;  Abbie Shuler, Trenton; Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Nancy Stauffer, Trenton;  Master of Science in Nursing. 