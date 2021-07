Paul Sturm

2021 Chillicothe High School graduates Dalton Ripley and Hallie Jones are recipients of the annual Bob Carter Memorial Scholarship awarded in honor of the Constitution-Tribune's late, long-time sports editor who died in a November 2001 car crash. The duo will split the $1,000 award funded through a fund established following his death and maintained through the past 20 years with donations from Carter's legion friends and acquaintances.