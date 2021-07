For the Constitution-Tribune

Nearly 3,130 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2021.

The university awarded 2,207 bachelor's degrees, 700 master's degrees, 216 doctorates — 115 of which are Doctor of Veterinary Medicine — and 12 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.

Kaylie Campbell, Chillicothe, earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Kansas State University.