Upcoming events

For the Constitution-Tribune

Chillicothe Rotary Fireworks, 9:30 p.m., July 3, south end of Chillicothe at the junction of U.S. Highways 36 and 65.

Public notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Chillicothe Fire Protection District No. 1 of Livingston County, Missouri, will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Livingston County Fairgrounds Agriculture Learning Center, 10780 Liv 235, Chillicothe. This meeting will be to consider and act upon the matters of the following tentative agenda and any other matters as may be appropriate for discussion at this time. Agenda to include—Old Business: Bank accounts and Insurance.

Executive session: Closed session to discuss personnel matters, to the extent permitted by law Pursuant to 610.021 (13).

Truck and Tractor Pull, July 9, Litton Fairgrounds

Sliced Bread Days Schedule of events:

Color Fest 5K Run - The YMCA presents the 3rd Annual Color Fest 5k Run/Walk on July 10. Registration at 7 a.m. and the run at 8 a.m. The race will start and end with a celebration at the YMCA. Pre-registration fees are $30 for ages 14 and up, $15 for ages 3-13, free for 2 and under. www.GrandRiverYMCA.org. There is an additional $5 fee for day of registration.

Farmer’s Market - In the Courthouse Square from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Downtown Festival – Beginning at 9 a.m. on July 10, local food and craft vendors will have booths set up throughout downtown district.

The Greatest Parade Since Sliced Bread - 10 a.m. on July 10.

How Do You Like Your Salad Dressing? –The Livingston County Library will host a poster display on the life of Frank Bench.

“Knead to Be Creative”– The Cultural Corner Art Guild will be hosting art activities for kids following The Greatest Parade Since Sliced Bread.

Bread Contest – Call the Grand River Museum, 1401 Forest Drive, at 660-646-1341 for an entry from and information about the bread contest. Entries can be dropped off between 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10th. The public can watch a vintage bread slicer in action and taste the bread entries beginning at 2 p.m.

Sliced Bread Jam – Southern Raised will perform at 3 p.m. Price of Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Call 660-646-1173 for more information.

Home Grown Concert – at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center at 7 p.m. for an outdoor concert from a collection of Chillicothe “Home Grown” musicians to perform a “Slice of Home Concert.”

33rd annual Lion's Club Car Show July 16-17. Car cruise will be held at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 16.

To submit your event please call 660-646-2411 or email news@chillicothenews.com.