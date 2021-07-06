Volunteer tutors needed through Oasis Institute

For the Constitution-Tribune

The Oasis Institute, a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to enriching the lives of adults ages 50+, has announced growth in the largest intergenerational tutoring program in the United States, connecting retired individuals with opportunities to serve as literacy tutors in school districts across the country. More than 100 volunteers are needed now for Fall 2021 assignments in Chillicothe-area school districts.

Tutors will serve students in kindergarten through third grade and will work with the same child for up to an hour each week. Oasis tutors use a six-step approach to literacy designed by educators that emphasizes improved reading, speaking, listening and writing. All training and prepared lesson plans will be provided. Interested tutors should call 660-973-2168.

“Students need extra help right now,” said Mary Click, National Intergenerational Tutoring Director. “This is an important moment in time, where we can harness the great wealth of experience and knowledge among our older adult population and bring one-on-one help to students in the classroom. We are excited to be able to connect our seniors and our students in an impactful way.”

According to a press release, 4500 tutors are registered to volunteer in 82 school districts nationwide, but many more are needed. Oasis also provides staff and volunteer support in each community served to work directly with school districts and tutors. Many volunteers will commit to spending up to one hour in person with children who need tutoring and mentoring help once each week throughout the 2021-22 school year. Others will participate virtually through online tutoring or through a pen pal program focused on writing skills.

“This program has proven results and for many students, it will be a lifeline that helps them succeed in the classroom,” said Click. “And at the same time, we are making real human connections across generations and giving our seniors an outlet for sharing a lifetime of knowledge and a chance to form close bonds with the kids they are helping.”

Interested tutors should call Pat Williams, RSVP Coordinator for Livingston County at 660-973-2168 or email pwilliams@oasisnet.org.

"We are ready to train you for a fun time working with children in Livingston County Schools this fall! There will be an informational meeting and Ice Cream Social 10-11:30 a.m, July 13 in the Livingston County Library Court Room on the 2nd floor. Come visit with us and learn about RSVP-Oasis Tutoring," Williams said.